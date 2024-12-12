Selena Gomez said yes! She and Benny Blanco are ENGAGED

Music sensation Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are now engaged and the internet can’t stop gushing. On Thursday, the Rare Beauty founder took to her Instagram to share snippets of her adorable engagement ring. The songstress proudly flaunts her marquis cut giant rock and is all hearts.

Talking to social media, an elated Selena dropped a series of endearing photographs. The first snap is a picture of her giant engagement ring. In the second snap, the singer-songwriter is sitting by a picnic basket on a lawn and is gazing at her ring with starry eyes. The following picture features a mirror selfie as she proudly flaunts her ring. The final slide has Benny Blanco planting a kiss on her cheek as Selena can’t stop gushing. In the accompanying caption, the ‘Wolves’ hitmaker penned, “Forever begins now.” Her fiancé also joined in the party with a cheeky comment. Benny commented, “Hey wait…that’s my wife.” Since the announcement, the snaps have gone viral on the internet sending fans into a frenzy.

Adding to the excitement is Selena’s long-time friend, pop star Taylor Swift who has the most adorable reaction to the new couple in town. Reacting to the news, Taylor commented, “Yes I will be the flower girl.” The comment is a testament to their bond which solidifies every passing day. Just like Taylor, fans are also buzzing with excitement about the upcoming wedding of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

The couple first crossed paths professionally in 2019 when they collaborated on ‘I Can’t Get Enough.’ However, their relationship began years later, with the pair officially starting to date in June 2023. However, as per People, the duo started dating in secret, way before the official confirmation. Since 2023, the couple has shared affectionate moments on social media, showcasing their love for each other. The duo has also been seen together at various public events, including the Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys. They also attended a basketball game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in April together.

Meanwhile, when questioned earlier about his future and his idea of becoming a father on The Howard Stern Show, Benny Blanco teased fans. He said, “That’s my next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of good kids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids.” When probed if he wished to have kids with his girlfriend Selena, Benny responded, “It’s always a topic of conversation for me every day.” Moreover, during his appearance on the Today Show, Benny shared his disbelief about dating Selena. “I wake up every day, and I look in the mirror, and I’m like, ‘How did this happen?’ But until anyone figures it out, whee.”

In related news, Selena’s latest movie ‘Emilia Perez’ recently got the most Golden Globes nominations this year. It is a genre-bending film that premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The film stars Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Adriana Paz. The title focuses on a high-powered lawyer who becomes entangled with a Mexican cartel leader. Selena Gomez plays the key supporting role of Jessi, the main lead’s ex-wife.