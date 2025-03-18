Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s wedding plans take an unexpected turn

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are in no rush to say “I do,” and honestly, they’re just enjoying the ride. The Hollywood star and the music producer, who got engaged in December 2024, are savoring their love story—one Taco Bell picnic at a time.

While fans might be eager for a grand celebrity wedding, Selena and Benny are taking things slow. In a candid chat with ‘Rolling Stone’, Benny, 37, spilled the beans about their approach to wedding planning—or rather, their lack of one.

“I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head,” he joked. “We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’-type of people.”

Selena, 31, echoed his thoughts, saying she’s more focused on pouring her heart into their upcoming collaborative album, ‘I Said I Love You First’, rather than obsessing over wedding details. “This is such a special time, and we get to channel it into the album,” she shared.

Selena’s engagement ring—an oval-shaped stunner featuring a massive marquise diamond, almost six carats—was revealed back in December. The proposal itself? Sweet, simple, and oh-so-them.

Blanco asked the big question during a cozy picnic, complete with Taco Bell. Some might raise an eyebrow at the fast-food element, but for the couple, it was just another day in their perfectly imperfect love story.

“There’s not this whole elaborate thing,” Blanco explained. “We’re just living our life every day.”

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have known each other since she was 18, but their love story took its time to unfold. Looking back, Benny admits he wishes they had started dating earlier.

“My biggest regret is that we didn’t get to do this sooner,” he admitted. “But I know it was perfect and it was right.”

For now, the couple is basking in the joy of their engagement while channeling their love into music. Whether their wedding will be a low-key affair or a Hollywood spectacle remains to be out, but one thing’s for sure—these two are doing it their own way.