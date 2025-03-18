Charanjit Singh Channi attends Sidhu Moosewala’s brother’s first birthday celebration

It was a day of love, nostalgia, and heartfelt emotions as the family of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala celebrated the first birthday of his younger brother. The special occasion, held on Monday, was attended by close family members and well-wishers, including former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The celebration saw Channi sharing a video from the event on his Instagram. In the clip, the birthday boy—dressed in a black kurta, pyjama, and a pink turban—was with his mother, Charan Kaur, as the family gathered to cut the cake. After the cake-cutting, Charanjit Singh Channi himself offered a piece of cake to the little one.

A giant cutout of Sidhu Moosewala stood in the background, surrounded by vibrant balloons, was present. Balkaur Singh, the late singer’s father, stood beside his wife and younger son, soaking in the emotions of the moment.

Balkaur Singh, who announced the birth of his younger son last year, had shared the news with immense gratitude.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, he wrote in Punjabi, “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh’s younger brother in our lap. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy, and I’m thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love.”

The birthday celebration also reignited memories of Sidhu Moosewala, who left a void in the music world. The singer, who was tragically shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa, remains one of the most influential voices in Punjabi music.

Moosewala first rose to fame with his track “So High”, and his debut album PBX 1 peaked at number 66 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. His hit singles “47” and “Mera Na” even made their way onto the UK Singles Chart, cementing his global appeal.

Aside from music, Moosewala also ventured into politics, joining the Indian National Congress (INC) in 2021. He contested the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections but lost.

Tragedy struck just months later when unidentified assilants assassinated him. Gangster Goldy Brar and members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for his killing, citing an ongoing inter-gang rivalry.

His first posthumous release, “SYL”, dropped in June 2022 and met overwhelming support from fans worldwide.