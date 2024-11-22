Robert Pattinson joins Christopher Nolan’s secretive ensemble film

Academy Award-winning director Christopher Nolan has stoked fans’ curiosities like nothing else. The studded cast list of his upcoming film is expanding every passing day. After Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathway, Lupita Nyong’o, and Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson joins the film. This will mark Pattinson and Nolan’s second collaboration following ‘Tenet.’ Meanwhile, apart from the cast, no other details about the project are available. The slated film is shrouded in a cloud of dense mystery, piquing fans’ curiosities.

As per Hollywood Reporter, “Nolan wrote the script and is directing the project, which Universal Pictures will distribute. The studio has set a release date of July 17, 2026.” Busting fan theories, the outlet reported that insiders have assured that no theory has hit the nail on the head. “Various theoretical, even divergent, details been posited regarding the project – period vampire thriller, a helicopter action thriller – but insiders maintain that nothing has come close to nailing Nolan’s real idea.” Apart from writing and directing, Nolan is also producing alongside partner and wife Emma Thomas for their Syncopy banner.

Nolan and Pattinson’s last collaboration was the time-defying thriller ‘Tenet.’ In the title, Pattinson starred alongside John David Washington. The title marked the filmmaker’s final film at Warner Bros. This concluded their long and successful association for hits such as ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Interstellar.’ Meanwhile, the untitled film marks Christopher Nolan’s continued collaboration with Universal following ‘Oppenheimer.’ The collaboration came after Nolan parted ways with Warner Brothers.

Advertisement

Also Read: K-pop at Coachella: BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa and ENHYPEN to light up the stage

Moving ahead, ‘Batman’ star Robert Pattinson has several tantalising projects on his plate. The actor is going to reprise his role in the Warner Brothers-backed sequel to the 2022 blockbuster ‘The Batman.’ For the film, Pattinson will return as Gotham’s saviour, the caped crusader known as Batman. The actor will also star in A24’s ‘Primetime.’ The slated thriller draws inspiration from the reality show ‘To Catch a Predator.’ The film will serve as the narrative chronicling the life of rising filmmaker Lance Oppenheim. Additionally, Pattinson’s next, Bong Joon-Ho’s sci-fi comedy ‘Mickey 17,’ will hit theatres on April 18, 2025.