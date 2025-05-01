Robert De Niro proudly supports daughter Airyn after she comes out as transgender

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro has publicly voiced his unwavering support for his daughter, Airyn De Niro, who recently came out as transgender.

Speaking to Variety, the 80-year-old actor didn’t mince words. “I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is,” he said with characteristic bluntness, adding, “I love all my children.” De Niro, a father of seven, made it clear that for him, love remains unconditional.

Airyn De Niro, stepping into the public eye for the first time in a big way, opened up in a deeply personal interview about her journey, her identity, and what it’s been like growing up in one of Hollywood’s most private yet iconic families.

“There’s a difference between being visible and being seen,” she shared. “I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.”

She spoke candidly about navigating her truth while growing up in the shadows of celebrity. Though the De Niro name carries weight, she credits her parents for letting her have a relatively low-key upbringing.

“No parent is perfect, but I’m grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight. They wanted me to have as normal a childhood as possible,” she said.

Now ready to live authentically, Airyn revealed that she drew strength from other trans women who’ve shared their stories online—particularly actress and advocate Laverne Cox.

“Trans women being honest and open, especially in public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success… I’m like, ‘You know what? Maybe it’s not too late for me.’”

After the interview was released, Airyn took to Instagram to thank the public for the overwhelming wave of kindness.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been so sweet and supportive! I’m not used to all these eyes on me,” she wrote. In true Gen Z fashion, she added, “For the folks asking if I have representation or if I’m signed to anyone—I am literally just a girl with a phone, so sorry if I miss your messages!”

Known for iconic roles in ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Goodfellas’, and ‘The Irishman’, Robert De Niro has long maintained a private life off-screen.

But in this case, he’s made it clear. When it comes to family, he’s all in without hesitation, without condition, and with a heart full of love.