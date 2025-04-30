Airyn De Niro comes out as transwoman: Robert De Niro’s daughter breaks silence

Robert De Niro’s daughter, Airyn De Niro, has come out as transgender. The 29-year-old artist, who’s carving her own path as an actress and model, shared her story in a recent interview that’s already sparking important conversations about identity, visibility, and finding your voice.

While many know her as the daughter of the legendary Oscar-winning actor and former model Toukie Smith, Airyn De Niro is ready to be known on her own terms.

“There’s a difference between being visible and being seen,” she said. “I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.”

Airyn’s story isn’t just about a high-profile transition—it’s about self-discovery, resilience, and refusing to be boxed in by labels like “nepo baby,” a term often thrown at children of celebrities.

While she acknowledges her famous family, she’s determined to earn recognition through her own work. “I would want [success] to happen on my own merit,” she explained.

Growing up with a famous last name could’ve meant a childhood under the microscope, but Airyn says her parents worked hard to protect her from that.

“My dad was very big on us finding our own sort of path,” she shared, crediting both Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith for giving her the space to grow away from the spotlight.

In the interview, she also opened up about battling body dysmorphia and navigating society’s rigid beauty standards.

“I was always told I was too much of something or not enough of something growing up,” she revealed.

Since beginning hormone therapy in November, Airyn says she’s been on a path not just toward physical transformation, but inner healing.

Alongside her creative pursuits, she’s studying to become a mental health counselor, with a focus on supporting queer and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) communities.

“I’d want to hopefully be an inspiration for at least one other person like me—who is Black, who is queer, who is not a size extra small,” she said.

She summed up her mission with clarity and heart: “People of colour and queer people definitely need more mental health advocacy and support.”