Rob Lowe recalls boxing matches with Tom Cruise during ‘The Outsiders’

Rob Lowe reminisced about his early days in Hollywood, sharing a lively anecdote about his competitive boxing sessions with fellow actor Tom Cruise during the filming of ‘The Outsiders’. In a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Lowe fondly recalled their time together, harkening back to when they were both just 17 years old.

The two young actors first crossed paths while working on Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of SE Hinton’s novel in 1983. Lowe played the role of Sodapop Curtis, while Cruise portrayed Steve Randle. “He was living at Emilio Estevez’s house, auditioning right after Taps,” Lowe recounted.

During breaks from filming, Lowe and Cruise bonded over workouts and jogging sessions, forming a camaraderie akin to “running bros”. However, it was their impromptu boxing matches that left a lasting impression on Lowe. “He’s so competitive that we used to box in the hallway of the hotel we were staying at during ‘The Outsiders’,” Lowe explained. Despite wearing headgear and mouthpieces, their spars were intense and real.

Lowe humorously described Cruise as a “beast” with his muscular physique compared to his own “pipe cleaner arms”. Despite the physical mismatch, Lowe managed to land a surprising blow on Cruise during one session. “I rang his bell, and the next I knew, I woke up — I was coming to, on the floor,” Lowe recalled with a chuckle. “He completely knocked me out.”

Reflecting on their youthful escapades, Lowe likened their boxing matches to something out of “Fight Club”, emphasizing the camaraderie and competitive spirit that defined their friendship.

Today, Rob Lowe remains active in the entertainment industry, hosting the Fox game show ‘The Floor’ and appearing in the drama series ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’. His enduring friendship and spirited memories with Tom Cruise continue to resonate, highlighting the bond formed during their early days as aspiring actors on the set of ‘The Outsiders’.