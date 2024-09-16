Rebel Wilson: “Elizabeth Banks inspired My directorial debut”

Rebel Wilson has revealed that her journey into directing drew profound influence from her former co-star Elizabeth Banks, known for her role in “Pitch Perfect.” In a recent interview with People, Wilson opened up about how Banks’s success as a first-time female director on “Pitch Perfect 2” sparked a significant shift in her own career ambitions.

Wilson described Banks’s achievement as groundbreaking, noting, “Elizabeth Banks stepped into the role of a first-time female director with ‘Pitch Perfect 2,’ and it was a massive success. Watching her accomplish that was incredibly inspiring for all of us.” This inspiration, according to Wilson, ignited a sense of possibility among the cast, encouraging them to pursue their own directorial dreams.

The camaraderie among the “Pitch Perfect” cast continues to thrive, with Wilson revealing that they stay connected through a group chat. “We’re constantly updating each other on our projects and offering support,” she said. “Even though our individual projects are quite different, the mutual encouragement remains strong.”

Elizabeth Banks has since expanded her directing portfolio beyond “Pitch Perfect 2,” including a 2019 reboot of “Charlie’s Angels” and the 2023 hit horror-comedy “Cocaine Bear.”

Meanwhile, Anna Kendrick, another prominent “Pitch Perfect” alum, has also ventured into directing. Her film, “Snow’s Parachute,” a drama centered on an eating disorder, premiered in 2022. Kendrick’s upcoming project, “Woman of the Hour,” a true-crime thriller about serial killer Rodney Alcala, is ready to release on Netflix next month. Despite Kendrick’s talent for musicals, Wilson expressed surprise at her choice of genre. She said, “It is of surprise Anna didn’t go for a musical, given how iconic she is in that genre.”

Rebel Wilson’s own directorial debut, “The Deb,” made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. Initially, Wilson had only planned to act in the film, taking on the role of Janette, a salon worker and mother to a local bully. However, to secure financing, she agreed to direct as well. “It had to be a musical for me,” Wilson said. “The dedication and passion required for directing meant that the project had to be something I truly loved.”