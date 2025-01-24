Randeep Hooda and John Cena set to ignite action in ‘Matchbox’ thriller!

Randeep Hooda is gearing up for an action-packed adventure as he joins forces with director Sam Hargrave once again for the upcoming Apple Original Films project, ‘Matchbox’. This marks their second collaboration after their successful 2020 Netflix film, ‘Extraction’. The film will also feature WWE superstar-turned-actor John Cena, making it a star-studded affair.

‘Matchbox’ is an action-thriller inspired by Mattel’s iconic toy vehicle line, Matchbox cars, which have been a household name since 1953. The story follows a group of childhood friends who reunite to prevent a global catastrophe, rediscovering their bond along the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

As per reports, the film starring John Cena and Randeep Hooda is currently undergoing filming in Budapest and also stars Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson.

The film is helmed by Sam Hargrave, known for his work on ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Extraction 2’, and written by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper.

The production team includes David Ellison and Dana Goldberg from Skydance, alongside Don Granger and Robbie Brenner from Mattel Films.

Hooda, who has already worked with Hargrave on ‘Extraction’, expressed his excitement about reuniting with the director. “We had a great time on our first collaboration with ‘Extraction’. Sam is a master of high-octane storytelling and action. Glad to be joining the team in Budapest,” Hooda shared.

In addition to ‘Matchbox’, Hooda has an impressive slate of upcoming projects. He recently directed and starred in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ and is currently filming ‘Jaat’, directed by Gopichand Malineni, alongside Sunny Deol. The film is prouction of the team behind ‘Pushpa 2’. Hooda is also going to star in ‘Arjun Ustara’, directed by the renowned Vishal Bhardwaj.