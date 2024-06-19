Priyanka Chopra injured on the ‘The Bluff’ set in Australia

While filming her latest movie “The Bluff” in Australia, Priyanka Chopra sustained an injury on set. The acclaimed actress shared a snapshot on her Instagram story, revealing a significant scratch on her throat. Accompanying the photo, she humorously captioned, “Professional hazards at my job #latestaquisition #thebluff #stunts.”

Chopra is immersed in the production of “The Bluff,” a film directed by Frank E. Flowers. The story, set in the 19th-century Caribbean, follows a former female pirate, portrayed by Chopra, who must confront her past to protect her family. This thrilling adventure is brought to life by AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, under the Russo Brothers’ production banner.

Fans have been treated to glimpses behind the scenes, with Chopra previously sharing a photo on Instagram featuring the film’s clapboard, adorned with the title “The Bluff,” alongside the names of director Frank E. Flowers and Director of Photography, Greg Baldi.

Just a few days ago, Chopra posted a video showcasing a joyful day spent with her team aboard a yacht. The footage captured a heartwarming moment of her daughter, Malti Marie, enjoying some fruit, highlighting the close-knit atmosphere among the cast and crew during the shoot.

In addition to “The Bluff,” Priyanka Chopra is set to appear in another upcoming film, “Head of State.”

“The Bluff” promises to be a captivating tale of adventure and redemption, with Chopra’s portrayal of a resilient, complex character adding depth to this historical narrative. The combination of a talented director, a stellar production team, and Chopra’s star power has already generated significant anticipation for the film’s release.

With the buzz surrounding “The Bluff” and her upcoming projects, Priyanka Chopra continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences worldwide with her performances. Fans eagerly await the release of “The Bluff,” ready to embark on another cinematic adventure with the versatile actress.