Patrick Dempsey Named People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ for 2023

Patrick Dempsey, renowned for his role in “Grey’s Anatomy,” has been crowned People magazine’s “sexiest man alive” for 2023. This coveted title was passed to him by Marvel star Chris Evans, the 2022 honoree. Dempsey, at the age of 57, confessed that the news left him “completely shocked” and, at first, he suspected it might be a prank, quipping, “I’ve always been the bridesmaid.” However, he is humbly embracing the recognition and acknowledges the positive platform it provides.

In his cover story interview with People, Dempsey reflected on his journey to stardom. From his role as the heartthrob neurosurgeon Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd in nearly 250 episodes of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” to his portrayal as a modern-day prince charming in the 2007 musical film “Enchanted,” Dempsey has garnered a devoted fanbase.

Married to makeup artist and beauty line founder Jillian, Dempsey’s most pressing curiosity lies in how his children, Talula (21) and twins Sullivan and Darby (16), will respond to his new status. With a hint of humor, he shared, “They’re just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be. Which is good, they keep me young.”

December will witness Dempsey’s appearance in the biopic “Ferrari,” directed by Michael Mann, where he plays Italian Formula One driver Piero Taruffi alongside Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz. Dempsey’s proactive approach to securing this role underscores the determination to chase his dreams. Recalling the moment he reached out to Mann, Dempsey emphasized the valuable lesson he learned: “That taught me if you really want something, you have to do it yourself.”

Beyond his acting career, Dempsey is deeply committed to the Dempsey Center, a project he initiated in honor of his late mother. This center serves as a pillar of support for cancer patients and their loved ones, reflecting his genuine dedication to making a difference in the lives of those affected by this challenging disease.