Paris Hilton celebrates her 44th birthday with kids & celebs

Paris Hilton just marked her 44th birthday in the most heartwarming way—surrounded by her biggest little fans, her kids! The reality star and entrepreneur threw an intimate yet star-studded bash in Los Angeles, making sure her two toddlers, Phoenix Barron and London Marilyn, were at the center of it all.

The proud mom took to Instagram to share glimpses of the special day, posting adorable photos of Phoenix, 2, and London, 15 months, enjoying the celebrations.

Her son held her hand throughout the event, playing in a pink-and-white ball pit. He rocked a custom pink tracksuit with “Paris” emblazoned on the back. The highlight? A video of Phoenix greeting Hollywood A-listers like Sydney Sweeney and BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Paris Hilton, who shares her little ones with husband Carter Reum, turned 44 on February 17. She made sure to celebrate the birthday in true Paris style—complete with arcade games and a glamorous guest list.

Among the attendees were Anya Taylor-Joy, Sofia Vergara, Julia Fox, Sia, Jessica Alba, Molly Shannon, Lukas Gage, Cara Delevingne, Jenna Dewan, Seth MacFarlane, Ashley Benson, Machine Gun Kelly, Scout Willis, Kiernan Shipka, Diplo, Will.i.am, and even Snoop Dogg!

In her heartfelt Instagram post, Hilton gushed over her children, calling them her “greatest gifts.” She captioned the post: “Feeling like the luckiest mama celebrating my birthday with my two little angels. Phoenix & London, you are my greatest gifts.” Of course, she threw in some of her signature hashtags: #SlivingMom, #ThatsHot, and #BestBirthdayEver.

Fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes and love for the sweet family moments.