Oscars 2025: Mikey Madison wins best actress, Adrien Brody bags best actor

The 97th Academy Awards illuminated the best of cinema, with Mikey Madison and Adrien Brody taking home the night’s most coveted acting awards.

Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the ceremony celebrated powerful performances that left an indelible mark on audiences and critics alike.

Mikey Madison secured the Best Actress trophy for her role in Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’, a film that delves into the life of a sex worker whose world is upended after marrying the son of a Russian oligarch.

In her acceptance speech, Madison described the win as surreal. “Growing up in Los Angeles, Hollywood always felt out of reach. Standing here tonight is a dream come true.” She dedicated the award to the sex worker community, expressing her commitment to being an ally. “I’ve had the privilege of meeting incredible women from this community during this journey. I will continue to support and uplift their voices.”

Madison triumphed over formidable competitors, including Fernanda Torres (‘I’m Still Here’), Cynthia Erivo (‘Wicked’), Karla Sofia Gascon (‘Emilia Perez’), and Demi Moore (‘The Substance’).

Adrien Brody added another milestone to his career, winning his second Oscar for Best Actor for his role in Brady Corbet’s ‘The Brutalist’. Brody portrayed an architect navigating the challenges of post-war America, earning widespread acclaim for his nuanced performance.

Brody’s acceptance speech became one of the evening’s highlights. As the orchestra tried to play him off, he politely asked them to stop, saying, “I’ve done this before. Please turn the music off.” He reflected on the unpredictable nature of acting, adding, “This profession is fragile. It may look glamorous, but success can vanish in an instant. Gaining perspective over the years has made me appreciate every moment.”

With this win, Brody joins an elite group of actors who have won Best Actor twice, alongside legends like Jack Nicholson, Tom Hanks, and Spencer Tracy. His first Oscar came in 2003 for ‘The Pianist’, making him one of the youngest winners in the category’s history.

Hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, the 2025 Oscars blended humor, glamour, and heartfelt moments. ‘The Brutalist’ emerged as one of the evening’s biggest winners, with 10 nominations, while ‘Anora’ solidified Madison’s place as one of Hollywood’s rising stars.