“Logo ko Namaskar”: Conan O’Brien opens Oscars with humor and heart for India

The 97th Academy Awards kicked off with a blend of humor, charm, and an unexpected nod to India, courtesy of first-time host Conan O’Brien.

The comedian set the tone for the night with a playful opening monologue that had the star-studded audience in splits.

Conan O’Brien greeted the global audience with a warm “Namaste,” addressing viewers in India in Hindi. “Logo ko namaskar. Waha subha ho chuki hai to mujhe ummeed hai ki ap crispy nashte ke sath Oscars dekhenge,” he said, which translates to, “Greetings to the people of India. It’s morning there, so I hope you enjoy your breakfast with the Oscars.”

The light-hearted gesture quickly won hearts online, with social media buzzing about the sweet cultural shoutout.

The veteran comedian’s opening set was packed with witty takes on this year’s Best Picture nominees. He teased the film ‘Conclave’, quipping, “I’m a Catholic boy, loved Conclave. If you haven’t seen it, it’s about the Catholic Church — but don’t worry.”

Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’, known for its bold storyline, also got a humorous mention. O’Brien joked, “Anora used the F-word 497 times — three more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascon’s publicist.” The camera panned to Gascon, a Best Actress nominee, who took the joke in stride with a smile.

No one was spared from O’Brien’s sharp wit — not even Adam Sandler. Spotting Sandler in his signature laid-back style, the host remarked on his bright blue hoodie. Sandler’s quick comeback — “I like the way I look because I’m a good person” — earned cheers from the audience.

The 2025 Oscars are airing live in the U.S. on ABC and Hulu, while Indian viewers can catch the ceremony streaming live on JioHotstar.