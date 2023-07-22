Oppenheimer vs Barbie in the Indian box office on Day 1

Two highly anticipated movies of the year, ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie,’ have taken the box office by storm as they finally grace the big screens. As the audience discusses Oppenheimer vs Barbie, the battle unfolds between Cillian Murphy-starrer ‘Oppenheimer’ and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s fantasy drama ‘Barbie.’ On its first day, Nolan’s film raked in a remarkable Rs 13.50 crore nett, leaving Greta’s movie trailing behind at Rs 5 crore nett in India.

Both films have received an overwhelming response from the audience, and now it’s been revealed that Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ has triumphed over Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ at the Indian box office. According to the tracker Sacnilk.com, ‘Oppenheimer’ earned Rs 13.50 crore nett in India on its opening day for all languages, while ‘Barbie’ collected Rs 5 crore nett.

Previously, it was reported that ‘Barbie’ had sold 16,000 tickets in advance bookings across multiple chains, whereas ‘Oppenheimer’ achieved an impressive number of close to 1.30 lakh tickets sold on its first day.

Not only that, but Cillian Murphy’s ‘Oppenheimer’ also surpassed Tom Cruise’s recent release, ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One,’ which earned Rs 12.50 crores in India on its opening day.

Turning to ‘Oppenheimer,’ the biopic set during World War II follows the life of Oppenheimer, known as the “Father of the Atomic Bomb,” as he faces a pivotal moment in history. Despite understanding that testing the atomic bomb could have catastrophic consequences, he chose to proceed with the test. In this Christopher Nolan film, Cillian Murphy masterfully portrays Oppenheimer, joined by a star-studded cast including Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D’Arcy, and more. Florence Pugh takes on the role of Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, and Matt Damon.

On the other hand, ‘Barbie,’ directed by Greta Gerwig, draws inspiration from the beloved Barbie fashion dolls and weaves a whimsical comedy in a fantasy setting. Alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film features talented actors like Ariana Greenblatt, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emma Mackey, and others.