Barbie vs Oppenheimer, what should you watch? The verdict is out

With the July 21, 2023 release of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” Hollywood recently witnessed its largest contradiction. The films, which fall under different genres, compete with one another at the box office. ‘Barbie’ is directed by Greta Gerwig, whereas ‘Oppenheimer’ was under Christopher Nolan’s direction. But the question is which film is doing better and what should you watch?

Early trade reports indicate that “Oppenheimer” outperformed “Barbie’s” opening day box office total in India. In contrast, the situation on overseas marketplaces is different.

‘Barbie’ reportedly made 41.4 million USD in 51 foreign regions, according to a Deadline report. On the other hand, “Oppenheimer,” starring Cillian Murphy, made 15.7 million USD across 57 markets.

In terms of the Indian box office, the Christopher Nolan-directed film managed to bring in Rs 13.50 crore on day 1, whereas “Barbie” could only bring in Rs 5 crore.

Katchy Stephan tweets Barbie is perfection. Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play.

Robbie Collin a Twitter user wrote: “Am torn between being all coy and mysterious about Oppenheimer and just coming out and saying it’s a total knockout that split my brain open like a twitchy plutonium nucleus and left me sobbing through the end credits like I can’t even remember what else.”

Bilge Ebiri wrote on Twitter, “OPPENHEIMER is…incredible. The word that keeps coming to mind is “fearsome.” A relentlessly paced, insanely detailed, intricate historical drama that builds and builds and builds until Nolan brings the hammer down in the most astonishing, shattering way.”

Joseph Dickelmeier a Twitter user wrote, “Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible. It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great & RyanGosling and Simu Liu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant!”

So what’s the verdict: Well, it’s clearly divided but in case you have time on you, go watch Barbenheimer — Barbie and Oppenheimer.