Nikki Glaser announced as host for Golden Globes 2025

Comedian Nikki Glaser is ready to bring her unique brand of humor to the Golden Globe Awards stage in 2025. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Glaser will take the reins as host for the 82nd annual Golden Globes, scheduled to air on January 5, 2025.

In her statement, Glaser expressed her excitement and enthusiasm about the role. “I am absolutely happy to be hosting the Golden Globes,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite nights of television, and now I get a front-row seat—though, I think I’ll actually be on stage!”

Glaser, known for her sharp wit and fearless comedy, highlighted the special nature of the Golden Globes. “The Golden Globes is a huge night for TV and film, but it is also a significant moment for comedy,” she explained. “It’s one of those rare times when the world of show business not only allows but actually encourages a little loving mockery. I’m excited and a bit nervous—it’s live, it’s unpredictable, and it’s in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars, who might be a bit tipsy while mingling with their exes.”

She also acknowledged the challenge and honor of stepping into the role, referencing the memorable performances of past hosts like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Ricky Gervais. “Some of my favorite jokes ever have come from past Golden Globes hosts,” Glaser noted. “I hope to continue that tradition of saying what we didn’t know we needed to hear, even if it might get me in trouble. It’s truly a dream job.”

In a light-hearted moment, Nikki Glaser added, “Plus, now I don’t have to feel guilty about all the TV shows and movies I’ve binged over the past year. It was all worth it. And, who knows, maybe ‘Below Deck: Sailing Yacht’ Season Four will get a nomination!”

The 82nd Golden Globes promises to be a night of laughter and celebration as Glaser brings her comedic flair to the prestigious event. Fans can look forward to an entertaining evening filled with star-studded moments and Glaser’s signature humor.