Nicole Kidman nearly quit Hollywood—Her mother’s shocking advice changed it all!

Nicole Kidman, the acclaimed Hollywood actress, recently revealed that in 2008, she nearly walked away from her acting career for good.

After moving to Nashville with her husband, country music star Keith Urban, and welcoming their first daughter, Sunday, Kidman felt the urge to step away from the spotlight and focus entirely on her family. At the time, she believed her acting days were behind her.

In an interview with CBS News, Kidman recalled her thoughts after giving birth: “I was like, ‘Well, I think I’m pretty much done now.'”

She and her family had settled on a farm, and Kidman was ready to embrace her new life as a mother. However, her mother had a different perspective. She advised her daughter not to give up on acting entirely, suggesting that she keep a “finger sort of in it.”

Nicole Kidman initially resisted the advice, adamant that she was done with her career. But her mother persisted, urging her to continue moving forward, even if it wasn’t at the same pace as before. “Just listen to me. Keep moving forward,” she advised. “Not saying that you have to do it to the level you’ve been doing it, but I wouldn’t give it up completely.”

Taking her mother’s words to heart, Kidman returned to acting just a few years later. In 2011, she received her third Oscar nomination for her role in ‘Rabbit Hole’. Her career continued to flourish, with standout roles in films like ‘Just Go With It’, ‘Hemingway & Gellhorn’, ‘Stoker’, and ‘The Railway Man’.

Reflecting on her mother’s influence, Kidman explained that her mother, who had grown up in a time when opportunities for women were limited, likely wanted her daughters to have the freedom to pursue their dreams. “That came from a woman who was from a generation that didn’t have the opportunities that I had,” Kidman shared.

Looking ahead, Kidman is going to star in the upcoming A24 erotic thriller ‘Babygirl’. In the film, she plays Romy, a powerful CEO who risks both her career and family when she becomes romantically involved with a much younger intern.