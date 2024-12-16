Jim Carrey breaks silence on returning with ‘The Mask’ sequel

The 1994 film ‘The Mask’ proved to be pivotal for both Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz. While it solidified Carrey’s status in the film industry and gave Diaz her breakthrough. The comedy film proved to be a roaring success at the box office, emerging as the fourth highest-grossing title of the year. Recently, ‘The Truman Show’ star talked about returning to the franchise with a sequel film.

In his conversation with Comicbook.com, Jim Carrey expressed his interest in reviving the character if the right plot comes through. He iterated that he didn’t want to make the film for monetary gains. “Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea. It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money… But as soon as a good idea comes your way or a group of people you enjoyed working with, things tend to change.” Moreover, he added, “You can’t be definite about these things. I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people you enjoyed working with and stuff, it just – things tend to change.”

Advertisement

The 1994 film The Mask chronicled the story of Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey). He is a mild-mannered clerk who changes into a manic superhero after acquiring a mysterious green mask. The film also stars Cameron Diaz in a key role. A sequel, ‘Son of the Mask’ was also made subsequently. The film released in 2005 and stars Jim Carrey and Jamie Kennedy. The film failed to strike a chord with the audience and failed at the box office.

Advertisement

Also Read: Barbie sequel in the works as Greta Gerwig develops new story

Moving ahead, Jim Carrey is going to return to the silver screen with ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3.’ In the film, the actor reprises his role as Dr Robotnik, the antagonist with the huge moustache. Additionally, he is also going to appear in David Robert Mitchell’s next film, ‘Evergreen Pines and the Fading Summer.’