Scarlett Johansson on viral kisses with Jonathan Bailey: “We’re just friendly people”

Scarlett Johansson is keeping things light and playful amid the buzz around her red carpet moments with ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ co-star Jonathan Bailey.

The duo, who are currently on a whirlwind promotional tour for the upcoming blockbuster, stirred up a social media frenzy after being photographed sharing affectionate, cheeky kisses during press events in London and New York.

The internet was quick to speculate, meme, and marvel at their warm chemistry. But Scarlett Johansson isn’t too fazed by fans linking her with Jonathan Bailey.

In a recent interview, the actress addressed the growing curiosity with her signature blend of humor and candor.

“He’s a lovable guy, what can I say?” she told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’. “We’re just friendly people.”

Brushing off any suggestion of drama or deeper implications, Johansson added, “Nothing surprises me these days. But yeah, I’ve got a lot of love to give, what can I say?”

The two star in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’, the latest installment of the beloved dinosaur franchise. For Johansson, it’s not just another gig, it’s a career milestone.

She revealed that being part of the ‘Jurassic’ universe was something she had quietly hoped for over the years. “When I first heard that there was a new ‘Jurassic’ movie coming, and that it had a female lead my age, it felt surreal,” she said. “I’d been waiting for this kind of role.”

Her excitement didn’t come without its own challenges. Johansson was in the middle of shooting another film, ‘Eleanor the Great’, when the opportunity came along. “It was a lot to juggle,” she recalled. “I had these geeked-out, fangirl moments, but then I had to put those aside and focus.”

That balance, of awe and professionalism, is something fans have come to admire about Johansson. Her enthusiasm for ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ goes beyond the red carpet headlines. She describes the experience as “unbelievable” and “long overdue,” a chance to finally step into a franchise that has captivated her since childhood.