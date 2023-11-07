Nico Santos and Zeke Smith Are Married

On November 4, a joyous event unfolded in sunny Palm Springs, California. Nico Santos and Zeke Smith, well-known figures, officially became a married couple. Their delightful wedding extravaganza took place at the Parker Hotel in Palm Springs, and it was nothing short of extraordinary.

These two remarkable individuals, a two-time “Survivor” contestant and a “Superstore” actor, took their loving commitment to the next level. They had originally gotten engaged during the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards, and now they’ve solidified their bond in marriage.

When you’ve been together for nearly six years, own a home, share a joint bank account, and even serve as each other’s emergency contacts, you might think you’re already married in many ways. But for Nico and Zeke, this ceremony was about more than just paperwork; it was about forming a family. They’ve pledged to stand by each other through life’s ups and downs, thick and thin, and all the easy and challenging moments that come their way.

Interestingly, when they initially selected their wedding venue and date, they weren’t aware that it would coincide with Pride Weekend in Palm Springs. However, when a friend pointed it out after they had already made the arrangements, they saw it as a delightful sign. “It’s a big gay wedding,” Nico Santos cheerfully notes. “A lot of our guests are queer, so we thought, let’s embrace the date and celebrate during Pride weekend. It’ll be extra special.”

Their wedding was a beautiful blend of cultures and traditions. They incorporated a reading from Shakespeare, a touching veil and cord ceremony, and even shared some iconic lines from romantic comedies. The attire was as unique as their love: Santos donned a stylish Filipino barong, while Smith confidently rocked black lizard cowboy boots.

As the festivities continued into the reception, there was a delightful surprise waiting for all the guests. A drag impersonator of the legendary Dolly Parton graced the event, performing Nicole Kidman’s memorable AMC Theatres “We Make Movies Better” speech. The evening was a testament to the enduring bond that Nico Santos and Zeke Smith share.