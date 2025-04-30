Dev Patel to direct and lead period revenge-thriller ‘The Peasant’

Following his maiden directorial, ‘Monkey Man,’ Dev Patel has started working on his next. The actor-turned-director is now going to bring to the screens ‘The Peasant.’ For the title, Patel has once again donned the director’s hat as well as stepped into the actor’s shoes. Apart from leading and helming the film, he is also bankrolling the title. Additionally, Patel also shares writing credits for the title.

For ‘The Peasant,’ Patel’s Minor Realm is backing the film in collaboration with Fifth Season and Thunder Road Pictures. The film marks his second partnership with Thunder Road after ‘Monkey Man.’ Notably, the production has also teamed up with Marvel writer Will Dunn for the film. Boasting a feat, ‘The Peasant’ finds a space in the 2023 Black List, a directory that records the most iconic yet unproduced screenplays.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the slated film draws inspiration from three blockbuster titles. The first is Mel Gibson’s 1995 war film ‘Braveheart,’ with the second title being Keanu Reeves’ 2014 hit ‘John Wick.’ Finally, the title will bear similarities with Clive Owen’s 2004 film, ‘King Arthur.’

Moreover, reportedly, the film will feature the backdrop of feudal India and medieval knights of the 1300s. The plot focuses on an ordinary shepherd who takes on a dangerous mission. Driven by burning anger and grief against a group of mercenary knights who brutally ransacked his community, the shepherd will let his wrath loose on them. He will reveal that there is more to his rage and power than what appears to be.

At the moment, reports suggest that Dev Patel and Will Dunn are discussing fresh drafts. Moreover, the producers are also contemplating launching a franchise out of the project. Meanwhile, details of the cast and release remain shrouded in mystery.

In related news, Dev Patel’s last title was the high-stakes actioner ‘Monkey Man.’