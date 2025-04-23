‘Mission Impossible 8’: Tom Cruise and team film an epic showdown in -40°C

Tom Cruise is going to run one last time as Ethan Hunt to save the world. One of the most renowned film series of Hollywood, which found its inception in 1996, is coming to an end with its last title. Ahead of the release, with the anticipation high, Tom Cruise has shared a video of the team filming in the extreme weather of Svalbard for ‘Mission Impossible 8.’

Sharing a captivating video, featuring the team of ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning,’ Cruise called the place “just breathtakingly beautiful.” He says, “We are in an absolutely remarkable place to be able to film. It is a unique experience.” To this, his co-star Simon Pegg adds, “If you want to shoot in the Ice Cap, you are going with temperatures that are absolutely the most extreme. And of course, the Arctic hit us right on our face.”

The awaited film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, revealed the challenges of shooting in such freezing temperatures. He said, “You cannot fake being in minus 40 degrees. Take your gloves off for a few seconds, and your fingers will start to freeze.” On the other hand, Hayley Atwell feels that “being in an environment like that adds to the suspense and drama.” Summing up the surreal filming experience, Tom Cruise says, “It was a real privilege to do it and it looks amazing on the screen.”

It is a privilege to bring a location like Svalbard to audiences. It’s breathtaking in every sense of the word and we can’t wait for you to experience it in theaters. pic.twitter.com/MiadzCgDUt — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) April 22, 2025



Meanwhile, the accompanying caption reads, “It is a privilege to bring a location like Svalbard to audiences. It is breathtaking in every sense of the word and we can’t wait for you to experience it in theaters.”

Earlier this month, the makers dropped the official trailer of the film, sending fans on a nostalgic ride. It opens with Tom Cruise hanging from a plane, just like fans expected. Akin to the teasers, the trailer also brims with moments from all the previous films of the franchise. After all of his secrets are out and he is in handcuffs, the world needs Ethan Hunt one more time. This time, the stakes are higher than ever, as Hunt will face a rogue AI named Entity. As the trailer grips the viewers, the voiceover says, “Everything you were, everything you’ve done, has come to this. When the need for certainty is absolute and the odds are deemed impossible, the mission falls to him, should he choose to accept.”

‘Mission Impossible 8’ will hit theatres on May 28.