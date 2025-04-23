Pedro Pascal makes a bold fashion statement for trans rights at ‘Thunderbolts’ premiere

Pedro Pascal doesn’t just show up to red carpets—he makes a statement. At the London premiere of Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’, the beloved actor used his fashion to take a stand, championing transgender rights in a way that was both subtle and powerful.

Walking into Cineworld Leicester Square, Pascal turned heads in a simple white T-shirt bearing the phrase “Protect the Dolls.”

But this wasn’t just a trendy tee—it was a message with weight.

Designed by Conner Ives, the shirt has become a quiet symbol within the LGBTQIA+ community, with “Dolls” serving as a term of affection and solidarity for trans women.

This same shirt had already gone viral earlier in the month when Pedro Pascal wore it to celebrate his 50th birthday. But this time, under the glare of paparazzi flashes and fans’ cheers, it became more than a personal choice—it became a public stand.

The timing couldn’t be more relevant. Just days ago, the UK Supreme Court ruled that legal definitions of women must be based solely on biological sex—a controversial decision that has sparked backlash from human rights groups and trans advocates across the globe.

Pascal’s shirt, featured in Ives’ London Fashion Week collection, feels like a quiet protest wrapped in couture.

Designer Conner Ives said the shirt was “reactive” and created in response to political shifts, particularly in the U.S., where transgender rights have repeatedly come under fire in recent years. From the Trump administration’s restrictions on transgender military service to ongoing debates over healthcare and legal recognition, the fight for trans rights remains front and center.

For Pascal, it’s more than a cause—it’s family. His younger sister, Lux Pascal, came out as a transgender woman in 2021. Since then, the ‘Last of Us’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ star has been vocal in his support, often sharing messages of love and allyship online.