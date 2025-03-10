James Bond to remain a male Brit under Amazon; Pierce Brosnan weighs in

Recently Bond fans had a disappointing moment following Amazon gaining creative control of the iconic James Bond franchise. Previously, the Broccoli family were the custodians of the franchise. The Broccoli family, which created all the titles from ‘Dr No’ to ‘No Time to Die’ has taken a step back. The development comes after Amazon acquired MGM and its extensive catalogue which also includes the James Bond films. Since the development, debates regarding Bond’s gender and nationality have gained traction. Now, as per a report, Bond is going to remain a British man. Additionally, Pierce Brosnan, who played Bond in films like ‘Golden Eye’ has also weighed in.

As per a Daily Mail report, an internal memo has circulated within the Amazon MGM studio that stipulates “the spy will not change gender or nationality.” However, it added that the new Bond could come from elsewhere in the Commonwealth. Meanwhile, Amazon has yet to comment on the matter.

After Amazon acquired the franchise’s creative rights and Jeff Bezos sparked casting buzz, several fans expressed their disappointment. Fans believe that the studio will create content fatigue with spin-offs and origin stories. Meanwhile, as per a previous report, Jeff Bezos decided to pursue the buyout and seek creative control of the films after reading that Broccoli referred to Amazon executives as “fu*king idiots” during her dealings with the company. Following this, Hollywood Reporter quoted an insider revealing Bezos’ reaction. Bezos “read her quote in the Journal and got on the phone and said, ‘I don’t care what it takes, get rid of her.’”

Meanwhile, amidst the memo, reports have emerged outlining Pierce Brosnan’s take on the issue. The Irish actor played Bond from 1995 to 2002. Brosnan said that it was a “given” that the spy should be British and not an American. He added that it was the “right decision” for creative control of the franchise to be handed to Amazon-MGM. “It takes great courage for them to let go,” he told the Sunday Telegraph. “I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect.”

Prior to this, word surfaced that Amazon was trying to get ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan to take over the directorial reins of the franchise.

