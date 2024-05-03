Meryl Streep to receive honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes

Meryl Streep, the illustrious Hollywood star known for her captivating performances spanning five decades, is set to receive a distinguished honor at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. Organizers have announced that Streep will be bestowed with a special Palme d’Or during the festival’s opening ceremony on May 14 at the Grand Theatre Lumiere.

Expressing her gratitude, Streep remarked, “I am immeasurably honored to receive the news of this prestigious award. To win a prize at Cannes, for the international community of artists, has always represented the highest achievement in the art of filmmaking. To stand in the shadow of those who have previously been honored is humbling and thrilling in equal part. I so look forward to coming to France to thank everyone in person this May!”

This isn’t Streep’s first rendezvous with Cannes; she previously clinched the best actress prize in 1989. Her return to the renowned French festival is met with anticipation and excitement from fans and industry peers alike.

Cannes festival heads Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux expressed their admiration for Streep’s monumental contribution to cinema, stating, “We all have something in us of Meryl Streep! We all have something in us of Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, Out of Africa, The Bridges of Madison County, The Devil Wears Prada and Mamma Mia! Because she has spanned almost 50 years of cinema and embodied countless masterpieces, Meryl Streep is part of our collective imagination, our shared love of cinema.”

Streep’s presence at the Cannes opening will signify the commencement of a festival extravaganza culminating on May 25, with awards bestowed by a jury led by president Greta Gerwig.

Notably, Streep joins a prestigious list of previous recipients of the Cannes honorary Palme d’Or, including Jeanne Moreau, Marco Bellocchio, Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Pierre Leaud, Jane Fonda, Agnes Varda, Forest Whitaker, and Jodie Foster.