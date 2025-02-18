Matt Damon’s armour-clad look from Christopher Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ OUT! Fans react

Ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s next has fans buzzing with curiosity. Nolan is adapting Homer’s epic Greek poem, ‘The Odyssey’ into a larger-than-life cinematic spectacle. A studded cast of Hollywood A-listers will bring the film to life. Fans have high expectations from ‘Odyssey’ given Nolan’s penchant for grand-scale spectacles that offer an immersive experience. Several fans wait to see how the filmmaker brings one of the most popular epic poems of the classical period with accuracy. Recently, the makers dropped a BTS image of Matt Damon’s look in ‘Odyssey.’ While several fans are excited, a segment of fans have also expressed disappointment over Nolan not casting a Greek actor for the role.

The makers officially revealed Matt Damon’s role on Monday morning on the film’s official X account. They posted a photo of him in character as Odysseus which suggests the shot is from after the Trojan War. The caption read: “Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026.”

Advertisement

Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026. pic.twitter.com/7a5YbfqVfG Advertisement — odysseymovie (@odysseymovie) February 17, 2025



Soon after the announcement, several fans expressed their curiosity and high hopes for the upcoming period film. On the other hand, a segment of the users are criticising the casting. One wrote, “They are casting an American actor as Greek? And they will all have English accents I bet. Absolutely disgusting.” Another penned, “I don’t know if Nolan will read this, but we need the film to look like it was made in the Bronze Age. We need period-appropriate armour. You could have cast better. We need the Mediterranean spirit on screen.”

Based on Homer’s epic poem, the film will present the trying decade-long journey of Odysseus who struggles to return home to Ithaca following the Trojan War. His voyage brims with a myriad of obstacles. Meanwhile, back in Ithaca, his wife Penelope and their son Telemachus tackle avaricious suitors vying for the throne in Odysseus’ absence.

In January, Variety reported that Nolan will film a part of ‘Odyssey’ in Sicily. It is a key location in Homer’s original story, where Odysseus’s adventures are set in motion. Filming will begin in the spring on the Island of Favignana, locally known as “Goat Island.” The place is believed to be the spot where Homer envisioned Odysseus and his crew landing.

The upcoming movie will be the third collaboration between Nolan and Damon. The actor-director duo previously collaborated on ‘The Departed’ and the Oscar-winning ‘Oppenheimer.’

Also Read: Bafta Awards 2025: ‘Conclave’ and ‘The Brutalist’ lead the night; ‘All We Imagine as Light’ misses

Produced by Universal Pictures, ‘Odyssey’ boasts an ensemble cast. Alongside Damon, the film features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong’o. Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, and Jon Bernthal are also playing pivotal roles. Additionally, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, and Samantha Morton will take on key supporting roles. The film will hit theatres on July 17, 2026.