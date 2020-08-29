Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his film Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, passed away after a four-year long battle with cancer. He was 43.

Chadwick’s official Twitter account shared the news and his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

The statement also confirmed that Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016 and after a four-year long battle with cancer, the actor passed away on Saturday i.e. August 29, 2020. The actor died in his home, “with his wife and family by his side.”

Chadwick Boseman was born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina and after getting his first television role in 2003, in an episode of Third Watch, he was later seen in films such as The Kill Hole, 42, Draft day, Gods of Egypt, Message From the King, Marshall, among others. However, it was the titular role in 2018 blockbuster Black Panther, he will be best remembered.

Black Panther was the first superhero film to get a nomination for best picture at the Oscars.

He also played the same role in other Marvel films Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

A sequel was in works and is due to come out in 2022, with Boseman set to return.