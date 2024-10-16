Martin Scorsese’s documentary ‘Beatles’ 64’ is releasing in November

Ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s highly-anticipated documentary film ‘Beatles’ 64’ is releasing on November 29 on Disney +. The film is based on the globally sensational boy band Beatles’ first American Trip in 1964 when they enthralled the audience on The Ed Sullivan Show.

The group announced the release date of the highly-awaited documentary on Instagram. The caption read, “Prepare to experience the electrifying moment when The Beatles first touched down in America. “Beatles’64”, an all-new documentary from producer Martin Scorsese and director David Tedeschi, is streaming exclusively on @disneyplus November.” It was accompanied by a photograph of the Fab Four- George Harrison, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney. They are seen waving from the stairs of the aircraft at the JFK Airport in the US.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Beatles (@thebeatles)



The upcoming documentary will feature unseen glimpses of the era-defining band during their trip to America and their live performances in Washington DC. Moreover, rare footage of the band during their trip will also be shown in the film. Two documentary filmmakers- Albert and David Maysles recorded the video and Park Road Post production house from New Zealand restored it. Additionally, ‘Beatles’ 64’ will include interviews with the surviving band members, Paul and Ringo.

The upcoming film will mark Martin Scorsese’s second project on The Beatles. His first was the 2011 documentary ‘George Harrison: Living in the Material World.’ It focused on the life and spiritual journey of the group’s lead guitarist. Moreover, the Beatles are not the only ones on whom Scorsese has made a documentary. The veteran filmmaker has also made musical documentaries about Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, and The Band.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid returns to the Victoria’s Secret runway

Meanwhile, producing alongside Scorsese are Margaret Bodde, McCartney, Starr, Olivia Harrison, Sean Ono Lennon, Jonathan Clyde and Mikaela Beardsley. Jeff Jones and Rick Yorn serve as executive producers. Additionally, on November 22, a reissue of seven American Beatles albums in a vinyl collection will release. It is titled ‘The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums in Mono.’ The boxed set includes albums that have been out of print on vinyl since 1995. These include ‘Meet The Beatles!,’ and ‘The Beatles’ Second Album.’ Moreover, it includes vinyl of ‘A Hard Day’s,’ ‘Something New,’ ‘The Beatles’ Story (2LP),’ ‘Beatles ’65’ and ‘The Early Beatles’.