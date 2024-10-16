Gigi Hadid returns to the Victoria’s Secret runway

On October 15, 2024, the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made a splash in New York City, and Gigi Hadid was at the forefront of the festivities. The 29-year-old model made a dramatic entrance, rising from the runway floor and showcasing her signature strut.

Dressed in a stunning pink ensemble, Hadid exuded elegance with a belted, silky one-piece that featured short shorts and a plunging neckline. Her cropped blonde hair slicked back, and she completed the look with oversized diamond hoop earrings and gladiator-style heels, along with a delicate pair of pink wings that added to her ethereal appearance.

As she walked the runway, a poignant verse from INXS’s hit “Never Tear Us Apart” played in the background, with the lyric “We all have wings but some of us don’t know why” resonating deeply in the moment.

The excitement of Hadid’s return was palpable, amplified by a message on the screen that read, “We are back,” just before she descended from the runway after her spectacular opening.

In the lead-up to the event, Gigi Hadid shared her enthusiasm with fans via social media. The day before the show, she posted a collection of throwback photos, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. “After today’s rehearsal I can confirm that it will forever feel like a dream come true,” she expressed.

“Looking back on some of my favorite VS show moments over the years, I’m so excited to do it again tomorrow, with the most incredible, dedicated, creative VS Team & with so many women I love and some I grew up watching. It is an honor.”

Hadid wasn’t alone in her excitement. She teamed up with Victoria’s Secret veteran Tyra Banks to announce the highly anticipated event earlier this year. In a playful Instagram clip from August, Hadid arrived at a hotel lobby where Banks greeted her with an invitation to the show, signaling the return of the beloved fashion event.

Prior to the show, Victoria’s Secret revealed an impressive lineup of models set to take the runway, including Imaan Hammam, Candice Swanepoel, Grace Elizabeth, Devyn Garcia, Paloma Elsesser, Taylor Hill, and Mayowa Nicholas. Additionally, Adriana Lima and Barbara Palvin took to social media to announce their participation, further heightening the excitement.

The show also featured powerhouse performances, with Cher headlining the event alongside Tyla and Lisa. “It’s a woman’s world, so it’s understood that you can’t have a fashion show without the mother of fashion herself,” Victoria’s Secret proudly stated on Instagram.