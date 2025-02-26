Martin Scorsese leads global appeal to save Rome’s cinemas from turning into malls

Renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese has made an urgent plea to Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, calling for the protection of Rome’s historic cinemas from being converted into shopping malls, hotels, and supermarkets.

He is joined by acclaimed directors Jane Campion, Wes Anderson, and several other prominent figures from the global film community.

The alarm raised after asset management firms Colliers Global Investors and Wrm Capital acquired nine Rome cinemas in a real estate auction last month for a reported €50 million ($52 million).

Among these properties is the iconic Cinema Adriano multiplex, which remains fully operational, while others have been closed for years. The fund behind the acquisition is linked to Italian-British financier Raffaele Mincione.

Adding to the concern, new regional legislation is set for approval this week. If passed, it would remove current regulations that safeguard Rome’s movie theatres from being repurposed as anything other than cultural spaces.

This change could open the door for active and historic cinemas to be transformed into commercial ventures, a move critics warn would erode Rome’s cultural heritage.

Martin Scorsese responded to a call for support from Rome’s Cinema America group, an organization dedicated to preserving the city’s cinematic culture. The group, inspired by renowned architect Renzo Piano, issued an open letter urging immediate action.

Scorsese echoed these concerns, emphasizing the profound cultural loss Rome would suffer if its cinemas were allowed to disappear.

“As Renzo Piano eloquently reflects on the current situation in Rome, it is clear that the attempt to repurpose spaces intended for the possible cultural renaissance of the Eternal City into hotels, shopping centers, and supermarkets is utterly unacceptable,” Scorsese stated. “Such a transformation would represent an irrevocable loss: a profound sacrilege not only to the city’s rich history but also to the cultural legacy for future generations.”

Scorsese’s statement also called on international film industry leaders, festival directors, and cultural advocates to join the appeal. “We urge our colleagues worldwide to sign this letter to save the last chance for redemption of one of the most important cultural and artistic cities. This letter is also personally addressed to President Mattarella and Prime Minister Meloni to prevent any conversion of cultural spaces in Rome,” he added.

Valerio Carocci, president of the Cinema America collective, warned that the proposed legislation could incentivize even currently active cinema owners to shut down their venues for higher real estate value. “It’s a death sentence for Rome’s future generations,” Carocci said.

The campaign to protect Rome’s cinemas has gained immense support from the global film community. Filmmakers and actors who have signed the appeal include Spike Lee, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, David Cronenberg, Damien Chazelle, Alfonso Cuarón, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Isabella Rossellini, J.J. Abrams, and many others.