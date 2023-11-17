Martin Scorsese reluctantly joins TikTok at daughter’s behest

Renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese, celebrated for his cinematic brilliance, has recently found himself unwittingly thrust into the limelight of social media stardom, thanks to his daughter Francesca’s ingenious maneuvering. The 81-year-old director, best known for masterpieces like “Taxi Driver” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” is now a surprising participant in the TikTok craze, despite the platform being banned in India.

In a candid interview with the Los Angeles Times, Scorsese shared the amusing tale of how he was charmingly hoodwinked by Francesca into creating TikTok videos that have captured the attention of millions. Nonchalantly dressed in his pajamas, Scorsese disclosed how his daughter routinely coerces him into impromptu father-daughter video collaborations.

While engaging in his day-to-day activities at home, Scorsese becomes the unwitting star of Francesca’s TikTok escapades. “I’m at home doing things, and she comes up to me and says, ‘Dad, look over here and tell me this.’ So I’m in my pajamas … She said, ‘Well, it’s a thing they’re doing.’ ‘Who’s they?’ She says, ‘Everybody’s doing it. It’s a thing called TikTok.’ ‘All right. All right,'” explained the legendary director.

A recent TikTok video featuring Martin Scorsese caused a stir as fans were astonished to witness him ranking 2014’s “Birdman” above 1967’s classic “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” in the app’s movie bracket feature. The unsuspecting Scorsese confessed, “I was tricked into that. That was a trick. I didn’t know those things go viral. They say ‘viral.’ I didn’t know.”

Despite TikTok being inaccessible in India, where the platform is banned, the charm of Scorsese’s videos has transcended borders, with his daughter sharing them on alternative social media platforms. The internet is abuzz with delight as it witnesses the acclaimed director stepping out from behind the scenes to take center stage in the amusing world of TikTok, all thanks to the playful antics of his daughter Francesca.