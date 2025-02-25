Robert Pattinson reveals anime inspiration behind ‘Mickey 17’

Robert Pattinson is gearing up for the release of his sci-fi thriller ‘Mickey 17’ which is going to hit theatres on March 7. Bong Joon Ho, the Oscar-winning director behind ‘Parasite’ has helmed the upcoming drama. Based on Edward Ashton’s novel, ‘Mickey 7,’ the film stars Pattinson as Mickey Barnes. He plays a disposable employee sent on a mission to colonise a new planet. As he dies, one of his clones takes his place. Amid the ongoing promotions of the film, the actor-director also appeared at the Berlinale – Berlin International Film Festival. During his interaction, the ‘Batman’ actor revealed the inspirations behind his performance in ‘Mickey 17.’

During the media interaction, an interviewer probed if Robert Pattinson was inspired by anime when it came to his performance. The comment comes after the actor recently lent his voice to the English version of legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar winner, ‘The Boy and the Hereon.’ To this, the actor said, “Miyazaki, not exactly, but I was definitely getting some references from anime. Just in the kind of discordant mood changes.”

He added, “Especially for Mickey 18, where you just kind of go from zero to 100 incredibly quickly. I always really like that in anime when you just suddenly have someone entirely static, and suddenly they’re furious out of nowhere. I think I was trying to do some kind of emulation of that, I guess.” For the unversed, Mickey 18 is the clone of Mickey Barnes’ Mickey 17.

During the interaction, the actor also appreciated director Bong Joon Ho. He iterated the inspiration of the director’s blockbuster ‘Memories of a Murder’ in the film when it came to comedy. Pattinson said, “There’s something about the way Bong does physical comedy which I really liked. Even in crowd scenes, I really noticed it in the scene in the cafeteria. He can even kind of (somehow) get everybody to move in a certain way. You just start doing it. It was something I wanted to see if I could try and do.”

The title also features Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Steven Yeun, among others. Moreover, moving ahead, Pattinson is also a part of Christopher Nolan’s ensemble project ‘The Odyssey’ alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and others.