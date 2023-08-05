Mark Margolis best performances in movies and TV shows

Mark Margolis, etched in memory for his compelling portrayal of the wheelchair-bound cartel figure Hector Salamanca on the well-loved TV successes Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, reached the end of his journey at the age of 83, as his family’s announcement revealed on a Friday, the 4th of August. In honor of his legacy, let’s take a closer look at some of the remarkable moments in Mark Margolis best performances.

Margolis found his place in the cinematic tapestry through roles that left their mark, such as his contributions to Scarface (1983), Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994), and the world of director Darren Aronofsky, where he lent his presence to films like π (1998), Requiem for a Dream (2000), The Fountain (2006), The Wrestler (2008), Black Swan (2010), and Noah (2014).

A milestone etched into his journey was his outstanding portrayal in Breaking Bad, which merited a nomination for the prestigious Emmy Award in 2012. Margolis frequently united his craft with the visionary director Darren Aronofsky, lending his abilities to Aronofsky’s earliest six cinematic creations, a journey that embarked with his debut in Pi (1998).

These voyages commenced there would subsequently lead him to revisit his iconic role within the alluring spin-off series, Better Call Saul.

In the chronicles of January 2015, Margolis stepped into the shoes of Felix Faust for an episode of Constantine entitled “Quid Pro Quo.” His compelling embodiment within the realm of Breaking Bad earned him a coveted Primetime Emmy Award nomination, a testament to his contribution as an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

A chapter of his artistic venture unfolded on the stage as well. In the pages of the Berkeley Repertory Theater’s 2014 season, he graced the role of Gus in Tony Kushner’s contemplative creation, The Intelligent Homosexual’s Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures.

It was on the 3rd of August, 2023, that Margolis yielded to a fleeting ailment while receiving care at Mount Sinai Hospital, nestled within the vibrant heart of New York City. His age stood at 83, marking the conclusion of his earthly passage.