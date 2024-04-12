Margot Robbie set to bring ‘Monopoly’ to life on the big screen!

Margot Robbie, riding high on the success of her Barbie film venture, is now gearing up for another exciting cinematic journey: a live-action rendition of the timeless classic ‘Monopoly.’

The 33-year-old actress, together with her partners Josey McNamara and husband Tom Ackerley under their production banner LuckyChap, is all set to lead this ambitious project, as per reports from People magazine.

Following the triumph of Barbie at the box office, which amassed a staggering USD 1.4 billion worldwide and even clinched an Academy Award for Best Original Song, Margot Robbie and her team are ready to take on the challenge of bringing the beloved board game to life.

Partnering with Lionsgate for distribution and Hasbro Entertainment for production, the stage is ready for ‘Monopoly’ to roll the dice on the silver screen.

Adam Fogelson, Chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, expressed his confidence in the collaboration, emphasizing LuckyChap’s suitability for this iconic brand.

LuckyChap, reciprocating the excitement, described ‘Monopoly’ as a cherished property with a timeless appeal spanning generations.

Zev Foreman, Head of Film at Hasbro Entertainment, highlighted the storytelling potential inherent in ‘Monopoly,’ expressing enthusiasm for the collaboration with LuckyChap and Lionsgate.

But that’s not all on LuckyChap’s agenda. They’re also delving into the realm of video game adaptations with an upcoming project based on ‘The Sims.’ Teaming up with Vertigo Entertainment and director Kate Herron, this venture is poised to offer a fresh take on the beloved gaming franchise.

While casting details for ‘The Sims’ adaptation remain under wraps, anticipation is steadily mounting for both this project and the ‘Monopoly’ movie. With LuckyChap at the helm, audiences can expect a blend of nostalgia and innovation, promising an exciting journey into the realms of gaming and board game classics alike.