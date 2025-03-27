Kunal Kamra slams T-Series: “Stop being a stooge” in copyright clash!

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra is in the middle of yet another controversy—this time with music giant T-Series. The comedian, known for his bold political jabs, has accused the company of slapping a copyright strike on his latest stand-up special, ‘Naya Bharat’, on YouTube.

Kamra took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to call out T-Series, claiming the copyright notice was unfair. According to him, his performance did not use the original lyrics or instrumental of the song in question.

Hello @TSeries, stop being a stooge. Advertisement Parody & Satire comes under fair use Legally. I haven’t used the lyrics or the original instrumental of the song. If you take this video down every cover song/dance video can be taken down.

Creators please take a note of it. Having said… pic.twitter.com/Q8HXl1UhMy — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 26, 2025

“Hello @TSeries, stop being a stooge. Parody & satire come under fair use legally,” Kamra wrote. He argued that if his video was taken down, it would set a dangerous precedent, potentially affecting cover songs, dance videos, and other creative content.

But he didn’t stop there. Taking a swipe at monopolies, Kamra accused big corporations of operating like the mafia. “Every monopoly in India is nothing short of a mafia,” he alleged, urging fans to watch or download his special before it’s removed. He ended his post with a cheeky remark: “FYI – T-Series, stay in Tamil Nadu.”

This isn’t the only storm Kamra is caught in. The comedian recently drew backlash for his joke referring to Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a ‘gaddar’ (traitor). The comment didn’t sit well with political leaders, and Shiv Sena workers even vandalized The Habitat comedy club in Mumbai, where Kamra had performed.

Never one to back down, Kamra responded with another video mocking the vandalism, further fueling the fire.

The controversy has now reached the Maharashtra Assembly, where top leaders are weighing in. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar acknowledged the outrage, saying Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had already addressed the issue and assured legal action would be taken.

CM Fadnavis, on the other hand, took a hard stance against Kamra. Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, he said, “We appreciate humor and satire. We accept political satire, but we do not accept freedom of expression if it leads to tyranny.”

He also criticized Kamra’s brand of comedy, calling it “low-quality.” “This artist makes statements against the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice; he wants to gain fame by creating controversy,” Fadnavis remarked. “He targeted Eknath Shinde and staged low-quality comedy.”