Anya Taylor-Joy to star in Netflix’s ‘How to Kill Your Family’ adaptation

Anya Taylor-Joy is gearing up for a captivating new role on Netflix, starring in the highly anticipated adaptation of Bella Mackie’s hit novel, *How to Kill Your Family*. This project marks a significant return for Taylor-Joy to the streaming platform, promising to bring a fresh and intense twist to the series landscape.

Taylor-Joy, acclaimed for her standout performances in *The Queen’s Gambit*, *The Menu*, and *Furiosa: A Mad Max Story*, will play Grace Bernard, the central character of the series. Grace is a complex figure driven by a quest for revenge. The plot centers around Grace, the estranged daughter of a wealthy man who abandoned her and her mother. Fueled by a deep desire for retribution, Grace sets out to eliminate every member of her father’s family, saving him for last.

The adaptation, set to unfold over eight episodes, is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd., the production company behind the popular series *Killing Eve*. Bella Mackie, the author of the original novel, is actively involved in the project as a co-executive producer, adding her personal touch to the adaptation.

Taylor-Joy has expressed her enthusiasm for the role, stating, “The moment I finished reading the book, I knew I had to be part of this project.” She went on to say, “I did some light stalking of Bella Mackie and was thrilled to join forces with the fantastic team of Sally, Lizzie, and Emma. I can’t wait to dive into this gritty story.”

Emma Moran, known for her work on *Extraordinary*, will lead the writing team and serve as an executive producer for the series, alongside Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger, and Lee Morris from Sid Gentle Films. Taylor-Joy will also take on an executive producer role through her own company, LadyKiller.

Bella Mackie shared her excitement about the adaptation, commenting, “Watching my characters come to life with such a brilliant team has been incredibly thrilling. Anya is absolutely the perfect choice for Grace; she seems to understand the character deeply. Working with Sid Gentle has been a joy, and I have complete confidence that Emma and the team will bring the book’s essence to the screen.”

The announcement of the series was made at the Edinburgh TV Festival, where Netflix unveiled a range of upcoming projects. Fans of Anya Taylor-Joy and Mackie’s novel can look forward to a series that promises to deliver suspense, drama, and a powerful lead performance.