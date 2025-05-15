Lili Taylor joins ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ as Mags

Another familiar face is heading to Panem! Acclaimed actress Lili Taylor, best known for her chilling role in ‘The Conjuring’, has officially joined the cast of ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’.

She’ll be stepping into the shoes of Mags — a beloved character first portrayed by the late Lynn Cohen in ‘Catching Fire’.

Advertisement

If you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll remember Mags as the quiet but fiercely brave former victor from District 4 who mentored Finnick Odair. In this new prequel film, however, we’re going further back in time — way back.

Advertisement

‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ takes place 24 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteers as tribute. The story kicks off on the day of the 50th Hunger Games, famously remembered as the Second Quarter Quell.

That means we’ll be getting a deeper look at Panem’s dark history and the early lives of characters like Haymitch Abernathy — long before he became Katniss and Peeta’s grumpy guide.

Lili Taylor joins a packed cast full of fresh and familiar talent. Joseph Zada will play a young Haymitch, while ‘Gossip Girl’’s Whitney Peak takes on the role of Lenore Dove Baird.

Rising star McKenna Grace plays Maysilee Donner (a name ‘Hunger Games’ book readers will recognize), Jesse Plemons steps in as Plutarch Heavensbee, and the duo of Maya Hawke and Kelvin Harrison Jr. will bring Wiress and Beetee to life.

The film is directorial of Francis Lawrence, who has already helmed several previous ‘Hunger Games’ films. The screenplay is written by Billy Ray, promising another intense, emotionally packed ride through the brutal reality TV bloodbath that defines the Games.

‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ is set to hit theatres on November 20, 2026, so fans have a bit of a wait.

Outside of Panem, Lili Taylor has been keeping busy. She’s a three-time Emmy nominee and will soon appear in Marvel’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2, as well as Netflix’s upcoming ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’. She’s also reportedly in talks to join the Amazon series ‘Outer Range’.

Oh, and she’s not just an actor — Taylor recently became an author too. Her debut book, ‘Turning to Birds’, came out earlier this year.