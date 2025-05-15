Karan Johar drops ‘Homebound’ poster ahead of its big Cannes moment

Bollywood is heading back to the French Riviera with a bang! Just days ahead of its Cannes premiere, Karan Johar has unveiled the first poster of ‘Homebound’, a film already making waves thanks to its powerhouse team and promising storyline.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Johar captioned it: “Some bonds carry us through. Presenting the first poster for HOMEBOUND, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. Premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on 21st May 2025.”

The ‘Homebound’ poster features a gripping image of Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, hinting at the emotional and possibly turbulent journey their characters will face.

And if that wasn’t enough to stir excitement, here’s the real kicker—legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese is attached to the project as the executive producer.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is set to premiere in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. This isn’t Ghaywan’s first brush with Cannes glory.

His critically acclaimed debut ‘Masaan’, which launched Vicky Kaushal’s career, bagged accolades in the same section back in 2015. Naturally, the expectations are sky-high.

‘Homebound’ tells the story of two friends from a small village in North India. They’re united by a dream—getting respectable jobs in the police force. But as their ambitions collide with reality, the bond that ties them begins to fray.

It’s a tale of friendship, survival, and the choices people make when desperation creeps in.

The cast includes a mix of rising and proven talent. Ishaan Khatter brings intensity, Vishal Jethwa delivers another layered performance, and Janhvi Kapoor steps into what seems like a pivotal role.

Supporting roles are played by the versatile Shalini Vatsa, adding even more depth to the ensemble.

The film is produced by a diverse team: Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan du Plantier joining in as co-producers.

This year’s Cannes lineup has a definite Indian flavor. Alongside ‘Homebound’, audiences will also get to see Satyajit Ray’s classic ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ on the big screen once more, and veteran actor Anupam Kher will showcase his directorial venture ‘Tanvi The Great’.