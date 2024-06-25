Woody Harrelson of ‘Hunger Games’ fame embraces life without a cell phone

Actor Woody Harrelson isn’t known for prompt responses and will get back to you when he can. The ‘Now You See Me’ star has taken an old-school approach and doesn’t keep his cell phone with him. Recently, on the podcast “Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” the Oscar-nominated actor opened up about his past addiction to his phone’s screen and not carrying his cell phone for the past three years.

In the podcast, the co-host and Woody’s ‘Cheers’ co-star shared about the actor, “Let me explain something about Woody: He doesn’t have a phone. He’s one of those people who make others carry his phone for him. ‘Hey, we need to know something immediately, call Woody.’ And I just kind of laugh at whoever says that to me.”

To this, Harrelson responded, “Well, that’s not exactly true. I just don’t like to have to be readily available to any human being at any time. And plus, that’s not the reason. I like to be in touch with people, in a way, but I don’t like the appendage on my appendage.”

Elaborating further, the actor revealed that he gave up using his cell phone a few years ago because he was addicted to it. At first, the ‘True Detective’ star set a time limit for himself but couldn’t stick to it. The actor recounted that his addiction to his phone reached a point where he was distracted even during dinner conversations. Analyzing his habits, Woody said that it wasn’t calls or apps that kept him glued to his phone, but all the texting. “I never used it as a phone, ever,” he recalled.

Admiring Harrelson’s commitment to a technological detox and living a life free from its distractions, Danson commented, “I admire what you do with phones, by the way, Woody. I need to emulate that.”

On the work front, Woody Harrelson was last seen in ‘Suncoast,’ and his upcoming film ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ is set to release on July 12.