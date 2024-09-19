Lady Gaga breaks silence on long-standing rumours claiming ‘she is a man’

Lady Gaga finally breaks her silence on the rumours that clamoured ‘she is a man’ early on in her career. During her recent appearance on What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates, the ‘Poker Face’ spoke about it. Gaga explained her rationality about why chose to remain silent about the rumours for years. She also talked about how misinformation has plagued her life.

Taking a walk down memory lane, Lady Gaga reminisced the time when she was bombarded with the rumour and pressed to comment on it. “When I was in my early 20s there was a rumour that I was a man. I went all over the world. I travelled for tours and for promoting my records and in almost every interview I sat in — there was this imagery on the internet that had been doctored — they were like, ‘There’s rumours that you’re a man. What do you have to say about that?’’

Previously, the songstress bashed the rumours in her iconic 2011 CNN interview. When probed to comment on the swirling rumour, she said, “Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a penis? My fans don’t care and neither do I.” Now, years later, the ‘Bad Romance’ hitmaker has revealed why she never talked about it. Revealing why she never bothered to address the claims, she said that she never felt like a victim because of the lie. However, Gaga added, “But I thought about, what about a kid that’s being accused of that, that would think that a public figure like me would feel shame.”

Additionally, Lady Gaga added, “I’ve been in situations where fixing a rumour was not in the best interest of the well-being of other people. In that case, I tried to be thought-provoking and disruptive in another way. I tried to use the misinformation to create another disruptive point.” Moreover, she also reflected on rumours being spread about her. She stated, “I’m used to lies being printed about me since I was 20 years old. I’m a performer. I think it’s kind of funny.”

Since her appearance on the show, a clip of her discussing the rumour has gone viral on the internet. Social media users are lauding the songstress for her brave stance. They also appreciated the way she handled the rumours and talked about them with sensitivity. For those unaware, the rumours surfaced after a picture from the 2009 Glastonbury festival went viral. In the picture, some pointed out a bulge in her costume, spreading the rumour about Gaga being a man.

On the work front, Lady Gaga’s upcoming film, ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ alongside Joaquin Phoenix releases on October 2 in India. The film is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster ‘Joker.’ Moreover, the songstress will drop her seventh studio album soon and the first single will be released in October.