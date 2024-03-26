Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen row: What is it all about? Details inside

Rebel Wilson is making waves with her upcoming memoir, ‘Rebel Rising,’ but it’s not all smooth sailing. The actress took to social media, specifically Instagram, to air her grievances against Sacha Baron Cohen, alleging that he’s trying to thwart the publication of her book. In a post dated March 25th, Wilson didn’t mince words, stating outright that the “a**hole” she refers to in her book is none other than Cohen himself.

According to Wilson, trouble started brewing after she announced that Cohen would be featured in a chapter of her memoir. She claims that he swiftly mobilized a crisis PR team and began making threats, presumably to block any unfavorable portrayal of himself. Wilson, however, remains undeterred, asserting that her book will see the light of day, regardless of Cohen’s attempts to impede its release.

Wilson’s accusations shed light on a reported discord between the two actors, stemming from their collaboration on the 2016 film ‘Grimsby’ (known as ‘The Brothers Grimsby’ in the US). Wilson has previously spoken out about her experiences during the filming, including an incident where Cohen allegedly pressured her to undress completely, only to resort to using a body double when she refused.

Advertisement

In response to Wilson’s claims, a representative for Cohen issued a statement on Monday, vehemently denying the allegations. The statement emphasized the existence of extensive evidence, including documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts, which supposedly contradict Wilson’s assertions.

Despite the rebuttal, Wilson remains steadfast in her resolve to share her truth with the world. Just ten days prior, she took to Instagram to reflect on her journey in Hollywood, emphasizing her newfound commitment to working only with respectful individuals. It’s clear that Wilson is ready to uphold her principles, even in the face of adversity.

With Wilson’s memoir slated for release on April 2nd, the public eagerly awaits further developments in this unfolding saga. Meanwhile, Cohen has broken his silence on the matter, standing firm against Wilson’s accusations and maintaining his innocence. As the controversy continues to unfold, it remains to be out how it will impact the publication and reception of ‘Rebel Rising’ and the ongoing relationship between Wilson and Cohen.