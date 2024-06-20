Kristen Bell shares her cannabis-free life and joyful nights with kids

Kristen Bell, the beloved star of ‘Frozen’ and ‘The Good Place’, recently opened up about her past with cannabis and how her lifestyle has transformed since becoming a mom. At 43, Bell is now more likely to be found enjoying cartoons with her children than partaking in any cannabis-related activities.

In an interview with Deadline, Bell revealed that she hasn’t used cannabis in any significant way for nearly 15 years. “To be honest, I have not partaken in cannabis minus maybe a gummy or two in the last 15 years,” she shared. “But that’s because I spend every night with my children, and we’re high on cartoons.”

Reflecting on her younger years, Bell admitted she “smoked a lot of reefer in college” due to her sensitivity to alcohol. She reminisced about a particularly memorable night in her dorm room when she, under the influence of cannabis, created what she believed was the “most brilliant card game ever imagined.” However, this moment of perceived enlightenment turned out to be less impressive in the sober light of day.

Advertisement

“[It was] better than Spades, better than Hearts, anything,” Bell recounted. “I put different marker numbers and shapes on all the cards and wrote down the rules. I went to bed. The next morning I said, ‘Oh my God, didn’t I do something with these cards last night?’ And it was absolute nonsense. But the night before, nothing had ever made more sense to me.”

Despite the amusing memory, Bell has no regrets about leaving her cannabis days behind. “It’s been too long and I’m probably not going to smoke anytime soon,” she said, reflecting on her past with a sense of humor and clarity. “But I remember feeling very enlightened.”

Bell’s current focus is on her family and her career. She recently produced a revival of ‘Reefer Madness: The Musical’, alongside Alan Cumming. This production brings the cult classic back to the stage in an “immersive theatrical experience,” as described on its website. Bell previously starred in the 2005 film adaptation, ‘Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical’, playing the role of Mary Lane.

Through her honest reflections and comedic anecdotes, Kristen Bell offers a relatable and entertaining glimpse into her journey from college days filled with cannabis to her current life, where the highs come from spending quality time with her kids and revisiting cult classics.