Kate Winslet recalls ‘nightmare’ Titanic kiss with Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet fondly reminisced about filming one of the most memorable scenes from the 1997 blockbuster ‘Titanic’ with Leonardo DiCaprio. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Winslet opened up about the challenges and amusing moments behind the iconic “I’m flying” scene, where her character Rose DeWitt Bukater shares a romantic moment with DiCaprio’s Jack Dawson.

The chemistry between Jack and Rose, characters from starkly different social backgrounds, captivated audiences worldwide. Winslet described the experience of filming their kiss as both endearing and unexpectedly comical.

“Oh my God, he’s quite the romancer, isn’t he? No wonder every young girl in the world wanted to be kissed by Leonardo DiCaprio,” Kate Winslet recalled with a laugh. However, she was quick to add that the reality of filming was less glamorous. “It was not all it’s cracked up to be,” she admitted.

Winslet shared that the repeated takes were less about romance and more about practicality. “We kept doing this kiss, and I’ve got a lot of pale makeup on. I would have to do our makeup checks—on both of us—between takes, and I would end up looking as though I’d been sucking a caramel chocolate bar after each take because his makeup would come off on me,” she explained.

The actress also highlighted the technical difficulties they faced, particularly with the lighting and location of the scene. “It was a nightmare,” she said, mentioning that they had to shoot the scene multiple times due to the changing light conditions. “Leo couldn’t stop laughing, and we had to reshoot this about four times because director James Cameron wanted a very specific light, and the sunsets kept changing.”

Another challenge was the set itself, which was a separate section of the ship. “We had to climb up a ladder to get to it. Hair and makeup couldn’t reach us,” Winslet noted. She also revealed a behind-the-scenes secret about DiCaprio’s look: “Leo looks completely natural, but he had to lie on sunbeds and there’s a lot of fake tan makeup going on.”

Despite the challenges, Winslet expressed pride in the film, which went on to win 11 Oscars, including Best Picture. “I do feel very proud of it because I feel that it is that film that just keeps giving,” she said. “Whole other generations of people are discovering the film or seeing it for the first time, and there’s something extraordinary about that.”

‘Titanic’ remains a beloved classic, its enduring legacy cemented by the unforgettable performances of Winslet and DiCaprio, and the magic they created on screen.