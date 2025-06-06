‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ teaser: Jennifer Lopez dazzles as deadly diva

Get ready for glamour, drama, and a kiss that kills. The much-awaited teaser for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ is finally here, and Jennifer Lopez is spinning a dazzling web in the lead role.

The upcoming musical drama, directed by ‘Dreamgirls’ helmer Bill Condon, stars Lopez as Ingrid Luna — a larger-than-life silver screen siren whose most iconic role is that of a “spider woman” who lures men to their doom with a single kiss.

It’s a film within a film — and a story wrapped in fantasy, resistance, and survival.

Set in a 1981 Argentinian prison during the country’s brutal Dirty War, the movie follows Luis Molina (played by ‘Vida’ actor Tonatiuh Elizarraraz), a gay hairdresser serving time for alleged moral crimes.

To escape the grim reality of his confinement, Luis retreats into his imagination, conjuring the lavish black-and-white world of Ingrid Luna’s films — a refuge lit with glamour and danger.

But his cell life takes a turn when he’s forced to share his space with Valentin Arregui Paz (played by ‘Andor’ star Diego Luna), a Marxist political prisoner. What begins as tension soon shifts into an unexpected connection, as the two men find common ground through stories, music, and dreams of freedom.

Their emotional journey sets to a powerful score of 13 songs, with Lopez, Tonatiuh, and Luna all lending their voices.

In the teaser, Lopez steps fully into her diva alter ego, donning dramatic costumes and belting out the haunting track “Where You Are,” one of the musical’s signature numbers.

We catch glimpses of a stylized world — part old Hollywood, part fever dream — where characters are in awe, sometimes literally, by Lopez’s lethal allure.

Originally a novel by Manuel Puig and later a stage musical by Terrence McNally, John Kander, and Fred Ebb, ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ has had several reincarnations.

This marks the story’s second screen adaptation after the 1985 Brazilian film, but the first as a musical feature. It premiered earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival, where it received praise for its emotional depth, strong performances, and musical flair.