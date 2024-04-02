Kirsten Dunst recalls ‘miserable’ filming of Spider-Man’s upside-down kiss

In a recent interview on ITV’s “The Jonathan Ross Show,” actress Kirsten Dunst revealed that filming the iconic upside-down kiss scene in the 2002 movie “Spider-Man” was far from romantic—it was downright miserable. Recalling the moment when her character Mary Jane Watson shares a rain-soaked smooch with Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Dunst explained that despite director Sam Raimi’s efforts to make it special, the reality was quite different.

Kirsten described the conditions on set to kiss as less than ideal. Not only was it pouring rain and freezing cold, but Maguire, hanging upside down, struggled to breathe, turning what was supposed to be a romantic moment into a challenging ordeal. “It was almost like I was resuscitating him,” Dunst quipped, highlighting the difficulties they faced while trying to capture the perfect shot.

Maguire, who portrayed the titular superhero, echoed Dunst’s sentiments, revealing in a previous interview on the 20th anniversary of the film’s release that he felt like he was “practically suffocating” during the scene. “It was really tough, actually. It was really challenging. They’d yell cut, and I would be (gasping for air), totally out of breath. It was torture. It makes you realise how important oxygen is,” he shared, shedding light on the physical strain he endured while hanging upside down.

Despite the hardships they endured, the upside-down kiss remains one of Hollywood’s most iconic moments, captivating audiences and leaving a lasting impression on fans of the superhero franchise. Both Dunst and Maguire’s candid revelations offer a glimpse behind the scenes, showcasing the dedication and perseverance required to bring such a memorable scene to life on the silver screen.

As fans continue to revisit the beloved “Spider-Man” trilogy, Dunst and Maguire’s insights serve as a reminder of the challenges faced by actors in the pursuit of cinematic perfection, adding another layer of appreciation for the iconic moments that have become ingrained in popular culture.