Kim Novak to receive lifetime achievement honor at Venice Film Festival

Hollywood legend Kim Novak, best known for her unforgettable role in Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Vertigo’, is going to be awarded the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the upcoming Venice Film Festival.

‘Variety’ confirmed the news, marking a major celebration of the iconic actress’s remarkable contribution to cinema.

Kim Novak rose to global fame in the late 1950s and early 1960s, starring in films that are now timeless classics.

Her performances in ‘Picnic’ (1955), ‘The Man with the Golden Arm’ (1955), ‘Pal Joey’ (1957), and ‘Vertigo’ (1958) not only captivated audiences but also put her status as one of the top box office stars of her era.

In a statement, the Venice Film Festival described Novak as “a star who was emancipated; a rebel at the heart of Hollywood who illuminated the dreams of movie lovers before choosing a quieter life on her Oregon ranch, dedicating her time to painting and her horses.”

The festival’s recognition celebrates not just her film career, but also her independence and the choices she made beyond the silver screen.

As part of the tribute, the festival will premiere ‘Kim Novak’s Vertigo’, a new documentary directed by Alexandre O. Philippe. The film offers an intimate look into Novak’s life, combining rare archival material with her own reflections.

It traces her journey from Hollywood stardom to her peaceful, reclusive years along Oregon’s Rogue River, giving viewers a glimpse into the private world she chose after stepping away from the spotlight.

Venice Film Festival’s artistic director, Alberto Barbera, praised Novak for her fearless attitude throughout her career. He highlighted how she often pushed back against the rigid studio system, carefully selecting her roles and fiercely guarding her personal life.

“Inadvertently becoming a screen legend, Kim Novak was one of the most beloved icons of an entire era of Hollywood films, from her auspicious debut in the mid-1950s to her voluntary departure from the glitter of Los Angeles shortly after,” Barbera said.

Novak’s response to the honour was heartfelt. Expressing her gratitude, she said, “I am deeply, deeply touched to receive the prestigious Golden Lion Award from such an enormously respected film festival. To be recognised for my body of work at this time in my life is a dream come true. I will treasure every moment I spend in Venice. It will fill my heart with joy.”

The 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival is going to take place from August 27 to September 6, where Novak’s legacy will receive celebration alongside the premiere of her dedicated documentary.