Renuka Shahane tells you why society needs to stop policing new mothers’ bodies

Veteran actress Renuka Shahane recently opened up about the pressures of motherhood and society’s unrealistic expectations in a heartfelt conversation on Gauahar Khan’s new YouTube podcast, ‘MaaNoranjan’.

Gauahar, who is expecting her second child, has created this platform to share honest conversations about motherhood, parenting, and the many unspoken challenges women face.

Advertisement

In the latest episode, Renuka Shahane recalled a shocking incident that happened just a day after she delivered her first child. She revealed how, instead of celebrating her becoming a mother, someone close to the family told her she should immediately start working on losing weight.

Advertisement

The comment came from a visiting doctor, who happened to be a friend of her husband, actor Ashutosh Rana.

“Just a day after I gave birth, this doctor visited me in the hospital and casually told me, ‘Now you must lose weight.’ I had just delivered my baby, and I was in complete shock,” Renuka shared. “I remember thinking, what is this pressure? Why is my body suddenly under scrutiny? I was still processing becoming a mother, but there I was, facing this strange societal expectation to ‘bounce back’ as if nothing had happened.”

Renuka also shared that one of the biggest reasons she wanted to marry was her strong desire to have children. She expressed gratitude for marrying Ashutosh Rana, calling him a deeply family-oriented man.

Since she married at the age of 35, starting a family quickly was important to her. She always imagined having at least two children, though the journey wasn’t as easy as she had thought.

“People don’t tell you how hard it is,” she admitted, reflecting on her experience. “Motherhood comes with its own set of challenges, but society adds an extra layer of pressure. They expect you to be the perfect mom and also return to your pre-pregnancy body almost immediately. It’s a lot to take in.”

Renuka Shahane’s career has been rich and diverse, starting from her days in Marathi cinema with ‘Hach Sunbaicha Bhau’ to becoming a national favorite through the cultural magazine show ‘Surabhi’. Her bright smile and warm presence made her one of the most beloved TV personalities during the Doordarshan era.

Her film journey saw her winning hearts in ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ in 1994, which became one of India’s biggest blockbusters.

Renuka continued to charm audiences in Marathi cinema, notably with her award-winning performance in ‘Aboli’. She later ventured into directing with the Marathi film ‘Rita’, based on her mother’s novel, and her Hindi directorial debut ‘Tribhanga’, starring Kajol, added another milestone to her impressive portfolio. She recently appeared in ‘Dupahiya’.