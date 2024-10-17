Khloe Kardashian opens up about her facial fillers

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about her experience with facial fillers following the removal of a cancerous tumor from her cheek.

In a candid post on Snapchat on October 11, Khloe Kardashian, 40, shared that the surgery to remove the tumor left an indentation on the side of her face. She waited nine months after the surgery before opting for fillers to address the issue, ensuring that everything was medically safe before proceeding.

“I wanted to make sure everything was safe, and my doctor gave me the go-ahead,” she explained. The reality star showed before-and-after photos to demonstrate the improvement, with the indentation noticeably reduced after the injections.

Kardashian first spoke publicly about her skin cancer scare back in October 2022. At the time, she posted on Instagram, explaining that she had noticed a small bump on her face. Initially dismissing it as a minor issue like a pimple, she became concerned when it didn’t go away after seven months. Upon getting it biopsied, she received the shocking news that she needed immediate surgery to remove a tumor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The “Good American” co-founder has been transparent throughout her skin cancer journey, keeping her followers updated on social media. In September 2023, she shared more about her surgery and recovery, emphasizing her gratitude for her health over cosmetic concerns.

“I’m not complaining,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “I’d rather have an indentation than melanoma any day.” She also encouraged her 306 million followers to be vigilant about skin health and regular cancer screenings, urging them to stay consistent with their skin checks.