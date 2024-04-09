Keith Urban shares love lessons from 17-year marriage with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban, the renowned musician celebrated not only for his chart-topping songs but also for his enduring marriage to Hollywood star Nicole Kidman, shared some heartfelt insights into their 17-year journey together at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

In a candid conversation with E! News on the event’s red carpet, Urban gracefully sidestepped giving conventional marriage advice, emphasizing that each couple’s bond is unique. He playfully remarked, “If I answer that, it’ll come across as advice for other married people. I have no advice for anybody.” Urban believes that the melody of love is best composed by the hearts intertwined in the relationship.

However, despite his reluctance to offer guidance, Urban hinted at the importance of finding one’s own rhythm in love. “You guys figure out whatever works for you,” he urged, recognizing the diversity of dynamics in relationships. “We’re figuring it out. You figure it out. Everybody’s different.” This sentiment underscores the deeply personal nature of love amidst societal expectations.

Advertisement

Yet, amidst Urban’s enigmatic advice, one theme shines through: music. He revealed that music plays a central role in their life together, with impromptu jam sessions being a regular occurrence. “We sing around the house a lot,” he shared, highlighting the melodic backdrop of their domestic happiness. And the possibility of a musical collaboration with Kidman? Urban’s response was a simple yet tantalizing, “Why not?”

Kidman, equally enchanted by the musical atmosphere at home, has previously expressed her delight at being married to a musician. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013, she spoke of the joyous presence of music in their household, painting a picture of morning serenades around the piano as a glimpse into their shared love for both melody and each other.

As the curtains closed on the 2024 CMT Music Awards, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s love story stood as a testament to the enduring power of music, love, and individuality—a symphony of harmony that resonates far beyond the glamour of fame and red carpets.